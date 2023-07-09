[Photo] Matt Hardy shares a picture with Jeff Hardy and WWE Hall of Famer

Former superstars Matt and Jeff Hardy were spotted recently with a WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura.

The Hardys are currently in AEW, where they have been making their mark in tag team action. Now currently aligned with Ethan Page, and Private Party's Isiah Kassidy, the iconic band of brothers is still putting on shows despite their several decades-long careers.

Matt Hardy took to Twitter and posted a pic of himself, his brother Jeff, and Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura. There is a lot of history between the three superstars, with Ventura making his impact in the company in the 80s, and the Hardy Boyz making their mark in the late 90s to 2000s.

It was a simple photo of three big former names in the Stamford-based promotion. Matt simply captioned the photo using their wrestling personas, Matt and Jeff Hardy as "The Hardys", and Jessie Ventura, who was known as "The Body".

"The Hardys & The Body."

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy talks about why one of the company's divisions didn't take off

Matt Hardy recently gave his thoughts on one of WWE's divisions that had a lot of potential, but simply did not pan out as expected. It was the Cruiserweight Division. The division had two stints, the original Cruiserweight Division from 1996 to 2007, and the division created to form 205 Live, and then was incorporated into NXT, which spanned from 2016-2022.

Both divisions were short-lived but showed several high-flying high-action matches and title reigns. Hardy went on to talk about why he thinks the division did not last long, and this was due to Vince McMahon's mindset. He described how the Execution Chairman of WWE is more into big, strong, wrestlers that immediately catch your attention, the type that would make you think they were wrestlers at first glance.

"And I think that kind of the stigma from Vince is why the Cruiserweight Championship never got a ton of promotion, in many ways. He’s just like, 'okay, sure, these guys can go out and they can have these great matches, but nobody sees them as like, you know, household name, a larger than life star, they’re gonna recognise in an airport'. You know, that’s once again another one of Vince’s big attractions were big, tall, muscular, jacked up dudes, you know, he loved that because they’re gonna stand out at an airport." [H/T: InsideTheRopes]

Matt and Jeff Hardy's careers have been long and fruitful, and they have achieved a large amount of accolades. Matt has been known as a 14-time tag team champion, cruiserweight champion to name a few. Jeff is known for tag team titles as well, and the iconic moment when he became WWE Champion.

Now that they are at this point in their career, what is next for the pair? Let us know in the comments section below.

