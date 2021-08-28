Matt Hardy calls WWE legend a "leech" after AEW Rampage

Matt Hardy was not a fan of his longtime rival Christian Cage bringing out CM Punk after AEW Rampage went off the air. Hardy, maintaining character, asserted that the Impact World Champion was using the recent AEW signee as a way of "getting ahead".

After this week's episode of Rampage was taped, CM Punk and Christian Cage had some heartfelt words for each other and the crowd in Milwaukee. AEW posted the full segment on social media later on.

Matt Hardy capitalized on the opportunity and took a jab at Cage through the following tweet:

"THIS is why I can’t stand [Christian Cage], he’s the REAL leech. Look at him out here shamelessly jumping on the CM Punk train to get ahead. Jesus, Christian, he’s only been here a week."

THIS is why I can’t stand @Christian4Peeps, he’s the REAL leech. Look at him out here shamelessly jumping on the @CMPunk train to get ahead. Jesus, Christian, he’s only been here a week. #AEWRampage https://t.co/XDrGBdUAV9 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 28, 2021

Matt Hardy and Christian Cage recently feuded in AEW after the latter eliminated Hardy from the Casino Battle Royale at AEW Double or Nothing 2021. The two finally met one-on-one on the first night of the Fyter Fest event, where Cage picked up the win.

This victory helped Christian climb the official AEW rankings and he has now reached the next rung of the ladder.

Christian Cage is set to challenge for the AEW World Championship at All Out

After reaching the top spot in the AEW Rankings, Christian Cage officially challenged Kenny Omega to a match for the AEW World Championship at All Out. However, that wasn't the only title match Cage had gotten approved. The former WWE Superstar also got Scott D'Amore and Tony Khan to sign off on an Impact World Championship match between him and Kenny Omega.

On the debut episode of AEW Rampage, Christian Cage defeated Omega for the Impact World Championship, handing The Cleaner his first singles loss in almost two years. With a 1-0 record over the current AEW World Champion, Cage will be heading into All Out with the upper hand. Even last night at AEW Rampage, he teamed up with Frankie Kazarian to defeat Kenny Omega and Brandon Cutler.

What could be the likely outcome of their world title clash at All Out? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Catch Alberto Del Rio in conversation with Sportskeeda fans talking about CM Punk! Click right here!

Edited by Kartik Arry