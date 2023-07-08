Matt Hardy claims the night late former WWE star Droz's career ended is "burnt" into his mind

Matt Hardy's lengthy tenure in WWE provided him with many notable moments. However, like most stars who were active at the time, the night of Droz's fateful accident is still a terrible memory.

Darren "Droz" Drozdov sadly passed away last week at the age of 54. Droz had a notable WWE run in the 90s, but is sadly best known for the injury that ended his career. In October 1999, in a match against D'Lo Brown, the star suffered a severely broken neck that left him quadriplegic.

During a recent episode of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the veteran recalled the night Droz's accident happened.

"It was terrible. I mean that's burnt in my mind... I was watching it from the TVO, the TV locker room. I remember seeing it live when it happened. I was like, 'Oh my God.' It was one of those things where you cringe but again, it didn't look terrible. I would not have expected him to be paralyzed from the bump that he took. But unfortunately, he was, and it changed the course of his life." (H/T: WrestlingInc).

The star eventually regained movement in his arms and upper body, and despite how the accident changed his life, he never blamed D'Lo Brown for his paralysis. According to Brown, the two even became friends after the incident.

According to Matt Hardy, Droz continued to show up at WWE events in high spirits

Droz's sudden passing has notably shocked the wrestling industry, and many stars took to social media to share their condolences to the late star's family. Even Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson expressed sadness at his death and recalled working together early in their careers.

Continuing in the same episode, Matt Hardy recalled seeing the late star appear at shows after his injury and that he was still pleasant to be around.

"He really did go into it with as much optimism as could be humanly possible for the scenario that he was in. He would show up at WWE events later on and it was always great to see him. He would always be smiling, and he would always be trying to put smiles on faces and make people laugh." (H/T: WrestlingInc).

That Guy Shane @ProfanityNewz #DarrenDrozdov #wwe Droz was the real article. He never wanted pity and held no grudges towards D’lo Brown. He refused to let his disability define him and lived a happy life. He was truly inspirational. I’ll never forget watching him and Prince Albert pierce people lol #RIPDroz Droz was the real article. He never wanted pity and held no grudges towards D’lo Brown. He refused to let his disability define him and lived a happy life. He was truly inspirational. I’ll never forget watching him and Prince Albert pierce people lol #RIPDroz #DarrenDrozdov #wwe https://t.co/FRRtfgLzzW

While the family is naturally grieving, they've already established a scholarship in his memory through his high school, Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing, New Jersey.

