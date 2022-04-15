"I haven't seen any kind of worry" - Matt Hardy comments on the Discovery/Warner Bros merger's potential impact on AEW

AEW star Matt Hardy has provided an insight into the potential impact the merger between Discovery and Warner Bros may have on the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Discovery completed its buyout of Warner last week, calling into question the future of the TV deal between AEW and WarnerMedia, who own the TNT and TBS networks that play host to Dynamite and Rampage. AEW's current TV deal runs through to 2023, having extended their agreement in 2020.

During the latest episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former ECW Champion discussed the relationship between Tony Khan's promotion and Warner. Hardy further explained that nobody within the company that he knows has any concerns.

“They are extremely happy with AEW right now. I don’t know of anyone that has been concerned about it. I haven’t seen any kind of worry or concern. I mean, it’s just business as usual”

Despite being only three years old, All Elite Wrestling and its flagship Dynamite show continues to be immensely popular. Hardy explained that it remains "business as usual":

“For the foreseeable future, I continue to see it as business as usual, especially because the Dynamite show is doing great. It’s in the top five every single week. It’s a live program, which people love and they’re really behind it. You have to always remember too that it’s only three years old, which is quite a statement that it’s already in the top three to five every single week.”

What's next for the Hardy Boyz in AEW?

Following the Revolution pay-per-view in March, Matt Hardy found himself ejected from the faction he himself had created. Andrade finalized his takeover as new leader of the AHFO alongside Private Party, the Butcher and the Blade.

He would not stand alone opposite those who betrayed him, as Jeff Hardy made his debut to save his brother and reunite The Hardy Boyz. The legendary tag team have since put away Private Party, the Butcher and the Blade both separately and as a foursome when they partnered with Sting and Darby Allin in an eight man tag match.

Their pursuit of vengeance on the AFO continues next week on Dark Elevation when the brothers join Top Flight to take on TH2 and Private Party. TH2 are the third and final tag-team within the faction the Hardys are left to face.

