Matt Hardy comments on the possibility of The Hardys vs. Edge and Christian Cage in AEW

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) has been making waves in the pro wrestling world since his AEW debut at WrestleDream 2023. Things got interesting on Dynamite this past week when Christian Cage seemingly ditched his best friend, turning down Copeland's offer to reform their legendary tag team.

The legendary duo's former rival, Matt Hardy, recently mentioned that a match between the two teams is inevitable in AEW. He also said that Copeland is a big deal on his own.

On the latest episode of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former Intercontinental Champion speculated that Copeland and Cage might reconcile eventually and team up for one final run together.

“I pretty much feel that is inevitable when you say that, but like you said, we’re a long way away. I mean, you have to remember that Edge is such a huge deal on his own, I still think that Adam Copeland and Christian Cage still have a lot of stuff to do on their own. I think down the road, they obviously will reunite the reconcile, they’ll figure out things one way or the other, and then will be back together,” said Matt.

The AEW veteran mentioned that the two legendary teams may not recreate their iconic ladder bout from 1999:

“I just think that [it] is inevitable to eventually have an Edge & Christian vs. Matt & Jeff match, I mean, that will happen. It is one of those things, I think because we’re not going to do the 1999 No Mercy Ladder Match whenever we do have this match."

Matt was sure that The Hardys and Copeland & Christian could still deliver exciting matches after years in the business.

"I think we can still have a great match, we can still go out, we can have a killer match, it can be super entertaining. It’s going to be fun, and there’ll be a lot of nostalgia involved, but I think we can still do it on a level high enough in 2023, 2024, [or] whatever year it is in the future, that is still going to be a great match.” [H/T Fightful]

A match between two of the most legendary tag teams in wrestling is definitely one to watch in AEW.

Dutch Mantell reveals how he would book Edge vs. Christian in AEW

Christian Cage shocked the world when he turned on his best friend on AEW Dynamite this past week. has now revealed

On his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, WWE legend Dutch Mantell discussed how AEW could book a compelling feud between the two real-life friends.

"I don't keep them separate. I would keep Christian on the periphery of the angle. He's there, but he could jump in at any time, but he doesn't. So you keep teasing that and teasing that and teasing that, and sometimes he's there, sometimes he's not. And then, as you go, you have to – and that's the beauty of being an experienced booker; you interject him when you might need him. But he could be interjected at any time. In an angle like that, you can't put the wagon in front of the horse because then you can't go back." [From 0:23 to 01:15]

A rivalry between Captain Charisma and The Rated-R Superstar will undoubtedly be best for AEW.

