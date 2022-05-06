"I don't know how many more" – AEW's Matt Hardy comments on the potential end of The Hardy Boyz

AEW star Matt Hardy cleared up some of the rumors surrounding the future of The Hardy Boyz, saying when they reference this being their "last run," they mean that their careers will more than likely end in AEW.

After WWE released Jeff Hardy in December 2021, Matt was reunited with his younger brother on the March 9 edition of Dynamite to a thunderous ovation from the crowd.

Since then, The Hardy Boyz have traveled around the independent circuit in the United States, claiming the tour of the indies and their run in AEW will be their final as a team.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt cleared up some confusion regarding this statement, making it clear it may be their last run, but they don't know when the run will end:

"So when we say final run, we are assuming, as a tag team, we're going to wrestle out the rest of our careers here in AEW and also do some indies and stuff. I don’t know how long this is going to last, hopefully it lasts for a while, but it’s also motivation. If we’re going to be in your town at some local promotion, a territory, it’s a good opportunity to come out and see us because I don’t know how many more of these we are going to do. But we are going to do as many as we can until we can’t do it anymore.” (from 34:44 to 35:14)

Matt Hardy regularly announces the team's indie dates on social media, so stay tuned to his Twitter for new dates.

Will we see The Hardy Boyz take on The Young Bucks in AEW?

It's a match that has taken place before, but placing The Hardy Boyz in an AEW ring against The Young Bucks is what many AEW fans would pay to watch.

The rivalry between the two teams has grown steadily on episodes of Being the Elite and made it to TV on the most recent edition of Dynamite, where they came face-to-face for the first time.

With Double or Nothing fast approaching, and with neither team in line for a title shot, we might see this match soon.

