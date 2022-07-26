"It would have been tough" - Matt Hardy says former AEW Tag Team Champions would have struggled in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy has commented on whether The Young Bucks would have made it to the WWE roster during the Attitude Era.

Matt and Jeff were a big part of the aforementioned era. They were also highly influential in developing the tag team division of the company. The Hardy Boyz was one of three tag teams to participate in WWE's first-ever Triangle Ladder Match at WrestleMania 2000.

Similarly, The Young Bucks are a duo that has recently gained immense popularity in wrestling. On the latest episode of Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former world champion opined that The Bucks would have struggled to find a place in the Stamford-based promotion in the late '90s and early 2000s.

“They probably wouldn’t have been signed just because of their size,” Hardy said. “It would’ve been very hard for them to get a gig then. I mean, it was hard for us, and we’re quite substantially bigger than The Bucks from height and size-wise, body frames, whatever, but we were on the very lower-end of ‘body sizes’ when we first got signed. I think for them, it would have been tough," said Hardy. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Matt Hardy on why The Young Bucks would not have survived during WWE's Attitude Era

The era of WWE, which started in the late 1990s and went on until the early 2000s, was regarded as one of the most violent periods in the sport's history.

The Attitude Era saw the rise of tag teams like Hardy Boyz, Dudley Boyz, Edge and Christian and proved highly successful for the promotion. The storylines in the era revolved around shocking angles, destructive violence and adult content.

In the same interview, Hardy explained that the locker room situation back then would not have suited The Young Bucks.

“Then on top of that, just the atmosphere that was in the locker room, it would have been hard for them to survive because it’s totally the opposite lifestyle,” added Hardy. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Apart from plying their trade as wrestlers, the two-time AEW Tag Team Champions also serve as Executive Vice Presidents for the company. It will be interesting to see if they can potentially transition to WWE in the future.

