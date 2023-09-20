Matt Hardy compares 41-year-old AEW Star to WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley

Matt Hardy recently compared a 41-year-old AEW star to WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley and said both defied the odds.

In his wrestling career, Matt Hardy has performed in various promotions like WWE, Ring of Honor, and TNA (IMPACT), winning many championships and accolades. While Hardy initially found success as a tag team wrestler in WWE, he won many singles titles and was a part of the Stamford-based company during the peak of the attitude era. Hardy is currently signed with AEW since 2020.

During the most recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, former United States Champion shared his thoughts about the AEW star and the current NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston and compared him to WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

The multi-time WWE tag team champion said just like Foley, Kingston doesn't have the typical pro wrestler look and does not even perform like one, but draws people due to his charisma and presentation. Hardy also stated that Mick Foley and The Mad King defied the odds in their career.

"It’s huge for Eddie Kingston. It’s truly in his backyard. He very much reminds me of a Mick Foley type persona. He’s this guy that doesn’t have the typical look of a pro wrestler and doesn’t act or perform like a typical pro wrestler. He’s really rough around the edges, but there’s just a charisma about him in his personality and the way he presents himself that just draws people to him. Eddie Kingston is one of the guys who defied the odds, much like Mick Foley defied the odds. I think you’ve got a lot of goals Eddie Kingston wants to achieve that you’re going to see him achieve in the future," Hardy said. [H/T Fightful]

Eddie Kingston set to face Claudio Castagnoli at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

The Mad King has recently been embroiled in a rivalry with the Blackpool Combat Club. Last month, Eddie Kingston defended his NJPW Strong Openweight Title against BCC's Wheeler Yuta on an episode of Dynamite.

At AEW All Out pay-per-view, Eddie Kingston & Katsuyori Shibata lost to the Blackpool Combat Club (Wheeler Yuta and Ring of Honor World Champion Claudio Castagnoli) in a tag team match.

At the upcoming edition of the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, Kingston will face Claudio Castagnoli with the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship and the Ring of Honor World title on the line.

What are your thoughts about Matt Hardy's comparison between Eddie Kingston and Mick Foley? Tell us in the comments section below.

