"I don't blame Jeff" - Matt Hardy shares a heart-rending message, teases huge character change

AEW star Matt Hardy has delivered an intense promo expressing his frustration with Jeff Hardy. He also teased the return of his infamous 'Broken' character, hinting at a heel turn.

Jeff and Matt were initially set to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express. However, following Jeff's DUI arrest, the legendary tandem was removed from the match after AEW suspended the latter.

Matt Hardy has been absent from AEW programming since the unfortunate incident. In the latest episode of Being The Elite, Matt expressed the emotions he felt after losing the AEW World Tag Team Championship opportunity:

"Ever since I've come to AEW, I've went on and on about cementing the legacy of The Hardys. Maybe I've an obsession with it. And then, we came together finally. We earned a shot at the tag team titles. Hell, it was even our speciality match, a ladder match. If we would've went into that match, we would've become the AEW World Tag Team Champions. But as you all know, it didn't happen." (5.55-7.10)

The elder Hardy teased the return of his infamous 'Broken' persona while sharing how defeated he felt emotionally:

"I don't blame Jeff. I look into the mirror and go 'I'm the one who keeps bringing him back'. I'm the one who's obsessed with this legacy of proving ourselves as the greatest tag team ever. Maybe it's on me. One thing I can say with clarity is that not winning the AEW tag titles has left me broken. But not in a fun fantastical way. It's left me broken in reality. So why do I give a s**t about anything anymore? " (7.11-7.59)

Matt Hardy revealed that he and his brother lost several prestigious titles due to unfortunate situations

The Hardys have established themselves as one of the greatest tag teams in the history of pro wrestling. The brothers have wrestled together for almost 3 decades, winning titles in almost every notable promotion there is. Along with their legendary tag team run, both Jeff and Matt Hardy have earned huge success in singles competition as well.

In his riveting promo, Matt also mentioned that The Hardys have lost out on numerous title reigns due to unfortunate injuries involving Jeff Hardy:

"In 2015, my brother and I won the TNA World tag team titles. About a week later, he broke his leg riding his motorbike. A couple years down the road, we won the WWE tag team titles and because of the exact same injury that happened when he broke his leg, we had to relinquish the titles once again." (5.30-5.33)

Jeff Hardy is unlikely to return to AEW in the foreseeable future. We wish him the best in his recovery and hope he manages to truly overcome the personal demons that haunt him. It will certainly be interesting to see how Matt's character develops in his brother's absence.

