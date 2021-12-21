Matt Hardy on the differences and similarities of Tony Khan and Vince McMahon

When it comes to Tony Khan and Vince McMahon, Matt Hardy says there aren't many similarities between the two men.

Matt Hardy recently sat down with Essentially Sports to discuss a variety of subjects. During the discussion, Hardy discussed Tony Khan's mentality when it comes to AEW and how it differs from the way Vince McMahon runs things at WWE.

"I think AEW is very special because the mentality that AEW uses, starting from Tony Khan, all the way down," Matt Hardy said. "They don't really try and force people into a hierarchy or rein by fear, and everyone is allowed to feel comfortable. If you have an issue, you can talk to anyone. Tony Khan is so accessible. If you need to address Tony Khan, then you can speak to him. Where at WWE, it's quite the opposite with Vince. Vince is very hard to be able to speak with, and I feel like Tony has the mindset of a current wrestling fan in 2021. It's just a comfortable family environment where if you need to speak out or address something, you can. Everybody's comfortable at AEW. It really does feel like a very big family."

Matt Hardy on the one similarity when it comes to Tony Khan and Vince McMahon

Despite the many differences, Matt Hardy was able to name one similarity between Tony Khan and Vince McMahon.

"I mean, they’re both ridiculously hard workers. You know, there’s no doubt about that," Matt Hardy said. "I mean, Vince, Vince works his a** off. I mean, no one can ever take that away from him. Tony does as well. And, then on top of just also running AEW, Tony has so many other responsibilities. He, you know, has stuff to do with the NFL, you know, Jacksonville Jaguars. You know, he hasn’t flown the football team over in the UK. So he has a lot, he has a lot of stuff going on."

What do you make of Matt Hardy's comments? Do you think there are more differences than similarities when it comes to Tony Khan and Vince McMahon? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

