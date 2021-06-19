Photo: Matt Hardy discloses the amount he offered to Christian Cage on this week's AEW Dynamite

AEW star Matt Hardy has offered a vast sum of money to Christian Cage and asked him to retire from professional wrestling.

Both former WWE superstars are engaged in an extremely personal feud. It all kickstarted at Double or Nothing last month when Christian Cage eliminated Matt Hardy from the Casino Battle Royale. Since then, Hardy has assaulted Christian on several occasions.

During a backstage interview on AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy claimed that Christian breached an agreement made between the final two men in the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing 2021. He further added that Captain Charisma would continue to face the wrath of Big Money Matt.

It doesn't look like things are ever going to end between @MATTHARDYBRAND and @Christian4Peeps anytime soon.



Tune into @tntdrama to watch #AEWDynamite now! pic.twitter.com/F41wrjSjVl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 19, 2021

Christian Cage interrupted the interview to launch an attack on him. However, security held Cage back before locking him in a cage.

Matt Hardy then confronted him from the outside and offered a big payout if he retires from the ring.

Following the show, Matt Hardy took to Twitter to post a picture of the cheque he had offered with Christian Cage's name on it. The cheque reveals the amount of seventy thousand, four hundred and sixty-five dollars.

In the caption, he wrote:

"This is what the remainder of Christian Cage’s career is worth. Take this generous offer & go home. #AEWDynamite", said Matt Hardy.

This is what the remainder of Christian Cage’s career is worth. Take this generous offer & go home. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/X1ptzaDyTw — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 19, 2021

AEW star Christian Cage is yet to respond to the offer made by Matt Hardy. It remains to be seen how this feud will unfold in the coming weeks.

Christian Cage could challenge Matt Hardy for a match at AEW Dynamite.

Christian Cage returned to the ring earlier this year

The direction of the storyline is heading towards a singles match between Christian Cage and Matt Hardy.

Meanwhile, the feud hasn't clicked with fans. Even though both men have achieved legendary status within the business, fans don't exactly want to see them clash in 2021.

Both men have battled on numerous occasions in WWE as part of the Hardy Boyz and Edge and Christian tag teams over the years.

The storyline seems to be a filler feud for Christian Cage until he gets in contention for a championship opportunity further down the line.

Do you think Christian Cage should accept Matt's offer and hang up his boots? If not, then are you excited to see both men collide in the ring? Sound off in the comment section below.

Edited by Arjun