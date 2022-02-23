"I think these guys can be heel" – Matt Hardy discloses the brainchild behind top AEW tag team undergoing significant change

Matt Hardy joined AEW in 2020 and reminded fans why he's one of the most creative wrestlers today. Hardy is known for multiple gimmicks. Currently, he's running his "Big Money Matt" gimmick, a persona fixated on money and winning.

During his time as "Big Money Matt," Hardy nabbed two known face wrestlers: Private Party. Isaiah Kassidy & Marq Quen were known for their high flying style but were always fair. Hardy twisted them into valuing money and, soon enough, Private Party was attacking opponents after matches as well.

On the most recent The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the star disclosed the process behind turning Private Party into heels:

"I'll tell you this, as far as turning Private Party heel? Whenever we went to IMPACT and did those tapings and their television which led to one of their bigger shows, like IMPACT+ shows... Tony said 'I think these guys can be heels.' 'What do you think?' I said, 'Oh, yeah, man, let's do this.'"

Hardy added how he believed they had more momentum after turning heel:

"They were a little more aggressive. I know we had a lot of momentum, too, at that time showing up on IMPACT and then they turned heel while those IMPACT tapings were airing. It was really cool and there was a lot of momentum behind us together as a unit." (H/T: Fightful)

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy recently took a shot at WWE

The Hardy Boyz have officially reunited and are currently waiting for Jeff's non-compete clause to end. The brothers are set to face Matt Cardona & Brian Myers at an Indie event in March. The brothers recently posted a video where Matt Hardy "thanked" Vince McMahon for reuniting them.

The Hardys will likely announce Jeff Hardy signing with AEW as soon as possible. Fans will have to stay tuned to see the final run of The Hardy Boyz.

