"People enjoy his character" - Matt Hardy explains why popular AEW star is massively over with the fans

Matt Hardy recently detailed why AEW star Orange Cassidy was extremely popular with the fans.

Even though he lost, Cassidy had a memorable bout against IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door last week. Days later, at Dynamite: Blood and Guts, the crowd erupted in cheers when he came out with his old indies theme, Jane by Jefferson Starship.

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former WWE star stated that Cassidy was over because of his commitment to his current character.

Hardy added Freshly Squeezed's dedication to his slacker-like gimmick draws and entertains people.

“Orange Cassidy is so dedicated to his character. He’s never on a mainstream platform, and in the large scheme of things, he’s never really broken character so people really buy into what he’s doing. That works, and we have to drag that out and let him run with that as long as we can. People enjoy his character. It’s super entertaining. It’s super different. It’s super unique," Hardy noted. [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Hold up, they brought back Orange Cassidy's Old Theme before AEW.https://t.co/RhLvUsqmnO

Hardy and Cassidy had a history together when their factions, Hardy Family Office and Best Friends, feuded last year. The duo also had singles matches on AEW Dynamite and Rampage, winning one each.

Matt Hardy commended the work ethic of AEW star Orange Cassidy

Aside from praising his character, Matt Hardy also lauded Orange Cassidy's workability, especially considering the latter's lethargic gimmick.

The former WWE star claimed that Cassidy could definitely give his best if the circumstances were right.

"On top of Orange Cassidy being so committed to the character and being so good at the gimmick, he’s also a hell of a worker. Considering he plays the gimmick of Orange Cassidy who doesn’t really try, he really doesn’t have to work, he doesn’t have to bust his a**, but if the scenario is right and if he needs to, he certainly can. He can go with the absolute best of them," said Hardy. [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Despite Dan Lambert's repeated interference, Cassidy defeated Ethan Page on Dynamite: Blood and Guts last Wednesday. Fans will have to stay tuned to see who the Freshly Squeezed feuds with next.

