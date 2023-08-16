Matt Hardy fires back at a fan accusing him of burying AEW Collision

Matt Hardy has fired back at a fan on social media for accusing him of discriminating between two of AEW's weekly shows, Dynamite and Collision.

Hardy recently thanked and appreciated fans for making Dynamite the #1 show in AEW last week. The former champion was also a part of last Wednesday's program, where he competed against The Young Bucks alongside his brother, Jeff Hardy.

The Broken One's comments didn't go down well with a fan, as the latter accused the star of taking a dig at Collision while endorsing Dynamite. The Wednesday night show seemingly outperformed All Elite Wrestling's new weekly program, leading to the exchange. Here's how Hardy reacted to the fan's comments:

"Your username explains your weird obsession with #AEWDynamite. I want @AEW to succeed & become the #1 company in wrestling. I wish for all shows, Dynamite, Rampage & Collision, to obtain success. I am extremely proud to be a member of the #AEWDynamite roster, which unselfishly works for the greater good of the show and the company. I’m also proud of the bada*s match my brother & I had with the @youngbucks last week. I’m sorry you’re lost & latching on to a literal conspiracy theory. Hope you get better."

Expand Tweet

You can view the Twitter exchange via this link.

What does Matt Hardy think about AEW Collision?

Collision is AEW's latest weekly show airing on Saturday nights. Despite heavy competition on weekends, the program has performed well in ratings. Matt Hardy commented on the show in a previous episode of his podcast before its debut:

"It's great news for AEW, obviously, because it's going to equate to a bigger income, bigger television rights, which is going to help out the company. It's going to help the company grow. Also, the company has such a large roster. It's hard to put everyone on Dynamite and 'Rampage, so these extra two hours are going to help all the talent find a place on the television show. And I think that's one of the biggest benefits of it by far." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Expand Tweet

The Hardys currently perform on Dynamite. Meanwhile, the Saturday show is led by top names like CM Punk and Christian Cage.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here