Matt Hardy gives inside details on legendary recurring WWE segment

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy recently revealed some interesting nuances about one of his characters.

The "Version 1" persona had a quirky gimmick of sprouting "Matt Facts," which were random humorous snippets about Hardy’s character.

In the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran revealed a few previously unknown details:

"Matt Facts were a big deal for me. They were a big part of the ascension of Matt Hardy as a singles competitor... as well as obviously the performance I was putting in and showing that I was very different than like the original way I was branded, as being a, you know, adrenaline junky or daredevil as a Hardy Boy. You know, I was much more of a character performer. So the Matt Facts were like the Chef's kiss on top of the Matt Hardy version 1 character," said Hardy. (0:00 - 0:33)

Matt Hardy is currently a part of AEW, which is rising as a strong competitor to WWE's monopoly.

The WWE legend has expressed his wish to win a specific AEW title

Despite his distinguishedly successful career, Matt Hardy is still hungry for more.

Wardlow's recent rise to popularity has attracted a lot of attention. His acclaimed feud with MJF coupled with his TNT Championship win has elevated him to the top tier of the roster.

With the announcement and recent unveiling of the trios titles, a number of 3-man teams have risen to prominence. The House of Black, Best Friends, and even the Blackpool Combat Club may be interested in the run for the trios titles.

The excitement for the Trios Championship has also led to The Broken One wanting to team up with The Wardog alongside Jeff Hardy:

"He's also a very charismatic, good looking, dude, and yeah, I would love to do a trios run with Wardlow once Brother Nero [Jeff Hardy] takes care of himself, and he gets to where he needs to be, Matt, Jeff, and Wardlow together would be really, really fun." [H/T Fightful]

The former WWE Superstar has been off AEW programming for some time following his brother's arrest. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how his run in Tony Khan's company progresses.

