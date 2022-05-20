Matt Hardy gives his honest opinion on retired WWE Superstar

Matt Hardy has faced many notable names during his near-30-year career in wrestling. In a recent podcast, the veteran praised the now-retired WWE Superstar Jason Jordan.

Jordan and Matt briefly teamed up during 2017, as the tag team faced off against The Miz and the Miztourage. While the angle wasn't the best-received storyline, the duo faired well against the devious Miz. Unfortunately, only a year later, Jason Jordan would injure his neck and end his wrestling career due to the severity of the injury.

On the most recent The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the star recalled his experience working alongside Jordan and only had good things to say.

"Very talented athlete, extremely nice guy. He's one of those guys you could tell like he's the, you know he's the real deal too. He's a real deal athlete and he was also very respectful and also very open to like, insight and like ideas from, from different people and vets and what not. I know I had great experiences all around with Jason Jordan", Hardy said. (22:53)

Jordan is currently working behind the scenes in WWE as a producer after his scary injury. While the two might never wrestle alongside each other ever again, Matt Hardy seems to have enjoyed teaming up with the former Superstar.

Need to catch up on AEW Dynamite results? Check them out via this link.

Matt Hardy revealed that The Miz initially struggled in WWE after being bullied by older stars

During the same podcast, Matt Hardy recalled how veteran superstar The Miz initially suffered bullying early in career.

"He said 'Man, I just want to say again thank you so much. When guys like JBL hated me he would come [and] would tell me everyday 'I sure can't wait to see your exciting match tonight Miz' very sarcastic every single day," Hardy said. (24:12)

Matt continued, sharing that The Awesome One thanked him for not treating him the same way other veterans did.

"He said like 'You didn't have to be you're like this already like that legend and you're like always so nice to me so thank you, I always appreciate that.'" (24:32)

Hardy has definitely spent a lot of time with many former and current WWE Superstars. From Jason Jordan to The Miz, Matt has seen generations come and go.

Please credit The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Ken Norris