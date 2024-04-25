Matt Hardy gives his verdict on Jack Perry's shocking return at AEW Dynasty

Matt Hardy just gave his opinion on Jack Perry's surprising return at AEW Dynasty.

After getting into a backstage altercation with CM Punk at AEW All In, 2023, Jack Perry was suspended from the company indefinitely. Following his suspension, he went on to NJPW where he wrestled for a few months. At AEW Dynasty, a mysterious figure attacked FTR and cost them the AEW World Tag Team Championship. It was then revealed that this person was The Scapegoat who had just returned to the company.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Matt Hardy was all praise for Perry's return. and him joining The Elite:

“The Jack Perry return I thought was done so well. I thought it was done so well. I loved how it was set up, how it looks like it was a, you know, a jumper who a fan who came in and like tried to shove down the deal. I loved how security was on him immediately and the shot in the reveal when they pulled the Sting mask off and he had that s**t eaten grin on that was just that was perfection. That was so good and the crowd reaction to him was really good as well, and I think you've got something very special now with Jack Perry back especially aligned with The Young Bucks all as heel.” [1:32 - 2:02]

Jack Perry and The Elite attacked Tony Khan on AEW Dynamite

Following his return at Dynasty, Jack Perry made his return to Dynamite this past week and confronted Tony Khan. He asked the AEW boss to shake his hand and reinstate him. Tony agreed and they hugged it out. However, The Scapegoat sucker punched him in the stomach and he fell to the ground.

The rest of The Elite came out to check on their boss. However, to Tony's dismay, The Young Bucks had ill intentions on their mind as they laid out the AEW president in the ring.

It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan will retaliate to this assault by The Elite on Dynamite.