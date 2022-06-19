"He's very special" – Matt Hardy tips 34-year-old AEW wrestler to be a top star

Matt Hardy cited Wardlow as the guy who'd put AEW in the mainstream.

After his win against MJF at Double or Nothing 2022, Wardlow is on a roll to officially become All Elite (part of the storyline). Mr. Mayhem is focused on taking the TNT Championship away from Scorpio Sky after destroying 20 security guards (plaintiffs) last week on AEW Dynamite.

Speaking on Drinks With Johnny, Hardy talked about wrestling not being in the mainstream these days. Hardy hoped that'll change in the future, picking Wardlow as the one who'd make it a reality for AEW:

"I feel like Wardlow’s is a guy that might have that possibility here in AEW. I think he’s very special, he’s a good-looking dude, chicks love him, he’s super athletic and talented. You have a guy like that and hopefully, that does elevate the view of a company and kind of their status where they can grow and become more mainstream or whatever." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Wardlow has the look, physique, and physical prowess to decimate opponents. In light of Hardy's statement, it'd be interesting if the Jacksonville-based company could fully maximize the 34-year-old star.

AEW President Tony Khan compared Wardlow's ascension to Sting

Matt Hardy isn't the only one speaking highly of Wardlow. Several personalities have been intrigued about the latter's potential. In his recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan compared Mr. Mayhem's rapid rise to that of Sting:

"It’s kind of interesting going back and looking at how Sting’s career kind of got started and who he became. But I believe Wardlow could have a great career. And you saw Sting start in a similar position to Wardlow, where he was at first in the background working for another wrestler, and now he’s kind of become his own man."

Wardlow is one of the brightest young stars AEW currently has. It's a matter of time before Mr. Mayhem becomes a mega star.

