"It's been the best locker room" – Matt Hardy heaps praise on AEW's backstage atmosphere (Exclusive)

AEW star Matt Hardy recently spoke in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda. One question answered by Hardy was about the contrast between the AEW locker room and those he had been in before. Hardy had nothing but praise for AEW, noting how supportive and like-minded the locker room is.

Praising the AEW locker room, Matt Hardy said:

"The AEW lock room is just fantastic, all the way around. It is such a great, positive, uplifting, supportive environment. It’s the best locker room I’ve ever been a part of and everyone there really has the big goal in mind. Presenting the best product possible, and I think that’s why AEW has been so successful."

Fans might know Matt from his time with WWE, but he has wrestled in many different promotions. Apart from WWE and AEW, Hardy has also appeared in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling and multiple independent promotions.

After experiencing numerous locker rooms, Hardy singled out AEW as the best. That's telling of its atmosphere. Regardless of people's opinion about AEW, they seem more like a family than a promotion.

Is Matt Hardy starting the second generation Hardy Boyz stable?

Matt Hardy is the father of four beautiful children, all of whom have an uncanny resemblance to him. While the little Hardy Boyz are far too young to consider wrestling careers, they already emulate Hardy all the time.

Not all children of wrestlers end up becoming wrestlers, even if they're athletically inclined. Late Hall of Famer Rick Rude's son has the build of a wrestler but is a businessman. AEW's Sting has two sons, Garrett and Steven. Steven even resembles Sting but opted for a career in American Football.

Hopefully, in a few decades from now, the world of professional wrestling will have second-generation Hardy Boyz.

