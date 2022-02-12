"We're definitely going to be working together" - Matt Hardy hints at 3-time WWE champion joining AEW

Matt Hardy has once again teased a reunion with his brother Jeff in AEW. The former WWE Superstar refused to confirm the rumors that are swirling out there, but added that the duo would soon be working together.

Jeff is a free agent right now after being released by WWE. The former champion has a non-compete clause that is set to expire next month, and he will be free to sign with any promotion.

Speaking on this week's 'The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,' Matt dropped another hint of a Hardy Boyz reunion. He hinted that the tag team would soon be working together again, but did not confirm if it would be in All Elite Wrestling. He said:

"Jeff's no compete clause runs until March 9th, so as of March 10th, he will be free to do whatever, and then he can negotiate with somebody or work for another big company that has television, whatever may be. Do I think Jeff Hardy could end up coming to AEW and teaming with Matt Hardy again? As they say in the wrestling business, never say never. Anything's possible. We're definitely going to be working together. And we'll see if the planets align and get the opportunity to become the greatest team in all of space and time once more." [h/t WrestlingNews]

Matt Hardy teases former WWE star Jeff Hardy joining AEW

All Elite Wrestling stars teased a possible debut for Jeff Hardy this week, but the former WWE Superstar is still in the middle of his non-compete clause.

Matt Hardy confirmed his brother would not be making an appearance on Dynamite this week but did not rule out the possibility of him joining next month.

"I don't think he's the guy coming in this Wednesday in AEW against Isiah Kassidy," Matt Hardy said. "Although, who knows? Tony Khan, Papa Khan has a lot of money. Maybe he bought him out of his contract and he is coming in early. Who knows? The final of the 90 days was supposed to be on March 9. March 10 he's a free agent." (H/T - Fightful)

Jeff's WWE non-compete clause expires on March 9th, and with the recent hints, we could see Team Xtreme working together soon.

