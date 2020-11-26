Matt Hardy hints at heel run; creates new gimmick

Matt Hardy was present at this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. During the show, he cut a promo, and there he called himself the 'ICONIC' Matt Hardy. While it's not clear if that's a part of his new gimmick or something he just used to refer to himself, it does seem that Hardy has a different plan of how to go about things.

Matt Hardy cuts slightly heelish promo on AEW Dynamite

Matt Hardy's promo was very slightly heelish, but it was not clear if that was a part of the plan or it simply came off that way. Hardy was a little arrogant and appeared to have introduced a new gimmick to his AEW career.

"I am the Iconic Matt Hardy, the most creative and innovative trailblazer in pro wrestling history. 2020 has been a difficult year for us all. Considering my Superstardom, I felt it was my duty to inspire all of you to fight on. Because if I can survive 2020, you certainly can. And when I secured my monumental win in the extraordinary Elite Deletion, all was right in the world and I was back on top. So, if I can overcome these insurmountable odds, you can obviously overcome the pedestrian challenges you face. Just remember, if you are feeling overwhelmed and feeling like you want to quit, think to yourself. What would Matt do? Survive, thrive, and win."

In 2020, I left oppression. I came to @AEW & showed creative genius. Some couldn’t grasp my brilliance. I overcame injuries & persevered & was victorious in #EliteDELETION. Now I’m back on top. If I can survive 2020, you can.



I feel optimistic, inspirational, confident & ICONIC! pic.twitter.com/rxh36UxENF — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 26, 2020

In a previous interview earlier in the year, Matt Hardy talked about getting a new persona in AEW, and it appears that he is doing just that.

"I've been thrilled with my experience in AEW. I honestly can't say enough good things about it. I wanted to pick up where we should've left off with "Broken" Matt Hardy and I did a little story segueing into that, which is Free The Delete, which is on my YouTube channel. That talked about how there is a new version of Matt Hardy coming to AEW. Once I started, from the jump, my plan was to do different versions of my personas throughout time, as the "Multifarious" Matt Hardy. Ultimately my goal is to lead that into something new, something to put that together into one entity, and have that be the next persona I really want to get over and run with."

Where Matt Hardy goes from this is not clear, but the coming weeks should prove interesting.