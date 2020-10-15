It stands to reason that their rivalry may have fizzled out by now but Matt Hardy's feud with Sammy Guevara is far from over. On AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy announced that he was cleared to return to in-ring action only to be interrupted by Sammy Guevara on the Titantron.

Sammy Guevara revealed that he was the one who attacked Matt Hardy weeks ago and sent a strong message. He said:

"Was there any question, Matt? Who attacked Matt Hardy? It was me. It was me all along. And I'm never going to stop. I'm the man that left you at All Out. I'm the man who took out your knee. I'm the man that busted your face. And I'm the man that every single week they clear you, I'm going to send you right back on the shelf. I'm going to send you right back to the hospital. Because this is not over until I send you home for good."

After AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy responded on Twitter, which hinted at what was in store for Sammy's future.

Matt Hardy said that Sammy Guevara must be deleted

Matt Hardy thought that their feud was over. But now, he says it has to end.

Matt Hardy also stated that he was "disgusted'' by Sammy's appearance and it made him sick. Hardy hinted that there was only "one place" where this rivalry could end. That could be a reference to the Hardy Compound.

I was having a great night watching #AEWDynamite with my family until @sammyguevara showed up. His appearance disgusted me, made me sick.



This rivalry MUST end. There’s only one place where this vendetta can truly be settled once & for all. https://t.co/Nwm4hEvyjH — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 15, 2020

It'll be interesting to see how this feud unfolds between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara in the weeks ahead.