In AEW, Matt Hardy came in as his "Broken" character but started experimenting with all his personalities being thrown into his personal universe. In his new YouTube series, Matt Hardy will explore that dynamic and giving more insight into how he will progress in AEW.

Matt Hardy unveils another persona at the end of his YouTube series

Titled "The Multiverse of Matt Hardy", episode one starts with Matt Hardy introducing his wife, Reby Hardy, and three sons to the audience. The video then cuts to a humorous pro wrestling training session involving his sons Maxel and Wolfgang, where he showed a Hulk Hogan version.

Matt Hardy changes from plain-on Matt Hardy to his "It's hard to be Matt Hardy" who is disgruntled that he has had to lower himself to doing "local ads" due to the 2020 Pandemic.

Eventually, Matt Hardy meets "Broken Matt," aka Damascus, who said he knew he would come. The exchange is as follows:

Matt Hardy: I thought you left me

Damascus: I haven't. I'm here. I've always been here. You and I, we are eternally bonded.

Matt Hardy: The last few months, they've been so chaotic and confusing. I need you.

Damascus: You don't need me. You just needed to know that this side of you existed. And now that you know about all of your dimensions, all of your layers, it is us who needed you. You are complete, Matt Hardy, you are whole.

Matt Hardy runs his hands through his hair to reveal that the red streak he had prominently displayed through his AEW run was no longer there. In a sense, Matt Hardy has seemingly balanced his new personalities or, instead, created a new one. It'll be interesting to see where this new personality leads.

