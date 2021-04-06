Matt Hardy introduces new finisher on this week's AEW Dark: Elevation

On this week's episode of AEW: Dark Elevation, Matt Hardy introduced a new finisher called The Leech.

Hardy squared off against No. 5 of The Dark Order in one of the main events of the night. The bout was mostly one-sided and Matt Hardy came out on top.

The most talked-about part of the match was Hardy's new submission finisher, The Leach. It looks pretty similar to Ice Pick, a move that Hardy introduced during his time at IMPACT Wrestling.

I am going to LEECH everything out of everyone at @AEW. pic.twitter.com/mj1mpMoNBk — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 6, 2021

But Hardy didn't use the move very often, and it was all but forgotten until today when he locked it in to win on AEW Dark: Elevation.

The move seems like a mix of body scissors and a double underhook, similar to Universal Champion Roman Reigns' submission move, the Guilitone Choke.

Until now, Matt Hardy had been using Twist of Fate as his finisher in AEW, but the new move looks much more lethal. With this finisher in his arsenal, Hardy will be looking to assert his dominance over his opponents in AEW.

Matt Hardy is currently eyeing Darby Allin's TNT Championship in AEW

After dropping the Broken Hardy gimmick, Matt Hardy has now brought back the Big Money Matt persona in AEW.

He reintroduced the character from IMPACT Wrestling during his association and eventual feud with Hangman Page. Although Hardy lost to Page at AEW Revolution 2021, he's currently eyeing the TNT Championship held by Darby Allin.

"I didn't sell out...I smarten up! I'm here to make money, and I am also here to come after that TNT title" - @MATTHARDYBRAND sends a message to the TNT Champion @DarbyAllin.



Rewatch #AEWDarkElevation NOW here -https://t.co/kmmBZGxNGK pic.twitter.com/eILTdDat9K — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2021

The rivalry began after the TNT Championship match between Allin and John Silver on the 24th March episode of AEW Dynamite. Matt Hardy's stable, Hardy Family Office, laid out the champion on the night.

What do you think about Matt Hardy's new submission move? Do you think he'll be able to become the new TNT Champion by putting away Darby Allin with it? Let us know in the comments section below.