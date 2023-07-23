Matt Hardy reflects on being in the ring with two youngsters whom he and Jeff Hardy have known since they were kids, as they are the sons of a WWE veteran.

Matt Hardy may be a polarizing figure in the realm of professional wrestling, but it can't be denied that he is a veteran of the business. Throughout his career, Matt, alongside his brother Jeff Hardy has accomplished so much in different promotions.

While they had their heyday in the ring, it's certainly time to give back and elevate the younger talent. Well, that's what Matt thinks as well, as he comments on competing against a young tag team of "The Gunns," which consists of WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn's sons, Colten and Austin Gunn.

Talking to Sports Illustrated, former WWE Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy revealed how he had known The Gunns since they were kids and how it was great to elevate them as veterans, which was rare in his times. Here's what the Broken One said:

"I remember the Gunns as kids from when they were the ages of my own children, now we're wrestling them. How crazy is that? I love giving back. When we were younger, I remember that being much bigger of an issue with the older talent. Myself and Jeff, we promised we'd never be those guys. It's part of the responsibility to give younger guys a rub. Father Time holds back for no one. As you get older, things change, but you have to make the most of it," Hardy stated [H/T WrestlingINC]

Matt Hardy revealed how he elevated The Young Bucks six years ago

The Young Bucks is undeniably one of the top tag teams in the wrestling world today. In fact, they are one of the guys who laid the foundation for AEW back in 2019.

However, Matt Hardy has another story about how the Young Bucks had a breakout moment when they defeated The Hardys back in 2017 at ROH: Supercard of Honor. In the same interview with Sports Illustrated, Hardy said:

"The Bucks, we've loved those guys for over a decade, I remember the night before we returned to WWE at WrestleMania 33, we wrestled the Bucks in a ladder match at Supercard of Honor. I told Matt and Nick that we were going to WrestleMania the next day and I can still hear myself saying, 'Tell everyone you beat the Hardys for the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Titles. Use that, man. Use that.' That's how pro wrestling works in the grand scheme of things."

Considering the statements, it's fair to say that Matt Hardy understands the business and knows how important it is to elevate the younger talent as well.

