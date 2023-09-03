Matt Hardy lauds Tony Khan after he addressed CM Punk's AEW release on Collision

Tony Khan made the tough call of firing his most marketable name, CM Punk, after he was involved in a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at AEW All In. TK put out a statement and a video on the AEW Twitter page and gave a detailed answer on why he had to fire the face of Collision.

Now, Matt Hardy, who is one of AEW locker room’s most senior members, gave Tony Khan his flowers on how he dealt with the situation and praised him for being graceful and professional.

In a tweet which was replying to Tony Khan’s video about the incident, Hardy wrote:

“Kudos, TK. Way to honestly address this right off the bat with grace & professionalism. #AEWCollision.”

In the aforementioned video, Tony Khan mentioned how difficult it was for him to fire CM Punk and also revealed that he feared for his life in the aftermath of the event.

While we still don't know what exactly happened in the aftermath of the event, the fact that Tony Khan had to put out a statement just one day before AEW All Out shows the gravity of the situation.

