WWE legend looks back on dethroning The Usos for SmackDown Tag Team titles 

AEW star Matt Hardy recently took to Twitter to recall The Hardy Boyz' monumental WWE SmackDown Tag Team title victory over The Usos.

After relishing profound success and proving themselves to be the "greatest" tag team outside WWE's sphere, The Hardy Boyz shockingly returned to the company at WrestleMania 33. Matt and Jeff were brought back that night as a last-minute addition to the triple-threat ladder match for the RAW Tag Team titles.

The bout also featured then-champions The Club, The Bar, and Enzo Amore & Big Cass. The Hardys overcame all the odds and captured the WWE Tag Team Championships for the seventh time in their illustrious careers.

Then, two years later, The Hardy Boyz defeated The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team titles. Today, 09 April 2022, marks three years since The Hardys dethroned Jimmy and Jey on SmackDown.

AEW star Matt Hardy tweeted footage of the match to reflect on one of the biggest title wins of The Hardys' career:

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND 3 years ago today, says the 'net. 3 years ago today, says the 'net. https://t.co/GJRIW0ZwX3

Unfortunately for Matt and Jeff, Dylan Miley (F.K.A. Lars Sullivan) rained on their parade as he decimated the legendary tag team.

Soon after, the Charismatic Enigma suffered a leg injury, which resulted in The Hardys relinquishing their titles. This also marked the last time The Hardy Boyz appeared together on WWE television, as Matt left the company in 2020.

Meanwhile, Jeff Hardy was instantly pushed as a solo star when he returned from injury. However, it didn't last long, as the company released him in late 2021.

The Hardys are now rewriting the final chapter of their careers after leaving WWE

On the March 9th episode of AEW Dynamite this year, Jeff Hardy debuted to rescue his brother Matt from a brutal assault at the hands of Andrade's newly-formed AFO.

The Hardys have since experienced a career renaissance, putting AEW's stacked tag team division on notice. The two men have competed in grueling tag matches against The Private Party and The Butcher & The Blade.

The veterans have asserted that their AEW stint will be the last chapter of The Hardy's legendary run. However, Jeff and Matt have vowed to win the tag team title before riding off into the sunset.

