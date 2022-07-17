Matt Hardy discloses the names of WWE Alumni who almost became members of Team Xtreme

Matt Hardy disclosed that there were considerations to add two additional members to Team Xtreme.

Matt embarked on ''Team Xtreme'' alongside Lita and his brother Jeff Hardy in 2000. The legendary tag team carried out many successful title pursuits, alongside their respective singles pushes. The faction crafted countless historical memories, such as the iconic TLC match at WrestleMania 2001.

On "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, Matt revealed that Shane Helms and Shannon Moore were in talks to join the faction after WWE bought WCW.

He spoke about Shane Helms' failed inclusion in the faction as he embarked on his ''The Hurricane'' persona:

"We did talk about doing stuff with Shane and Shannon. They had found something that they wanted to do with Shane and he ended up kind of doing his own thing," said Matt. (H/T: Wrestling news.co)

The elder Hardy opened up on working with Shannon Moore during the latter's "Mattitude Follower" days:

"Fortunately, when it was all said and done, I ended up getting to work with Shannon some as we did the very well-known MFR, not what you would think - Mattitude follower - MFR. That was so much fun doing that with Shannon," he added.

Matt Hardy crossed paths with The Hurricane in AEW and IMPACT Wrestling

The 30-year veteran took the pro-wrestling world by storm with his ''Broken Matt'' character in IMPACT Wrestling. The unique persona was admired and adored by millions of fans worldwide.

In the iconic "Total Nonstop Deletion" event, fans saw Shane Helms share the screen with Broken Matt. Surprisingly, ''The Hurricane'' emerged from the 'Lake of Reincarnation' after Shane was thrown into the waters. The two delivered a comedic dig at Triple H with a shovel-and-burial segment.

The Hurricane made a shocking appearance for AEW in 2020 during the Elite Deletion Match between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara.

Shannon Moore was in a band with Jeff Hardy called Peroxwhy?gen. He was also a part of Matt and Jeff Hardy's reality show called The Hardy Show. Meanwhile, Shane Helms is under a Legends contract with WWE.

