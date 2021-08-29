"Even with a crushed broken face" - Matt Hardy comments on his match on AEW Dynamite

Matt Hardy believes he was close to defeating Orange Cassidy on AEW Dynamite. He came close despite dealing with a great deal of pain during the match after getting busted open.

The match ended after Cassidy got Hardy in a double leg cradle pin and slotted his hands into his jeans pockets for extra leverage. Earlier in the match, Cassidy went for a crossbody off the top rope and landed right on Hardy's face, busting him wide open.

Despite being in immense pain, Hardy managed to wrestle through the match and put over Orange Cassidy. Hardy recently got the chance to touch upon his encounter on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite and took to Twitter to share his sentiments:

"Even with a crushed, broken face & blood in my eyes, sinuses & throat, I was THIS close to LEECHING THE LIFE out of OC." Hardy tweeted.

It was refreshing to see you take MY industry serious for once, @orangecassidy. Now it’s real. You now owe Big Money Matt a DELIGHTFUL debt. pic.twitter.com/8Zj876RSJW — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 28, 2021

Matt Hardy has been elevating up and coming AEW stars by working with them

Following his feud with Sammy Guevara, Matt Hardy turned heel and formed the Hardy Family Office by joining hands with Private Party. Later on, he started recruiting more stars into the HFO, including The Butcher, The Blade, The Bunny and TH2.

He has since been feuding with rising babyfaces like Hangman Adam Page. He lost to the former AEW Tag Team Champion at AEW Revolution. During the AEW Double or Nothing Casino Battle Royale, he was eliminated by Christian Cage after making it to the final three.

Hardy promptly began a feud with Cage and suffered a loss at the hands of the former world heavyweight champion. The win helped push Cage to the top of the AEW rankings.

Hardy is currently involved in a rivalry with The Best Friends. His most recent encounter took place against Orange Cassidy on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. The former WWE Tag Team Champion put over Cassidy during the match and made him look like a star.

Matt Hardy is now looking to add another member to the HFO. Jora Johl will go one-on-one with Kal Herro on AEW Dark Elevation. Johl has an opportunity to prove his worth and potentially earn a spot in the Hardy Family Office.

Prove to me on #AEWDarkElevation why you should be in The #HFO, @jorajohl. I handpicked your opponent, @TheKalHerro. His Dad, @DavidHerro, was a carny promoter who used to take advantage of me when I first broke it. MAKE HIS SON SUFFER, JORA! pic.twitter.com/IZ0AGYQGCy — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 28, 2021

What do you think of Matt Hardy's run in AEW so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Jack Cunningham