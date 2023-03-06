Matt Hardy mocks WWE legend for getting "buried" at AEW Revolution 2023

AEW star Matt Hardy recently took to Twitter to seemingly take a cheeky shot at former WWE colleague Christian Cage's loss at AEW Revolution.

The second match on the Revolution pay-per-view card saw Jack Perry (aka Jungle Boy) go up against Christian Cage in a Final Burial match. Both the stars looked to metaphorically bury their extended feud, which started soon after Perry lost the World Tag Team Title.

The match seemed to be on equal footing initially, but Christian Cage seemed to gain the upper hand eventually. In the end, Jack Perry was able to make a comeback and drag Cage into the casket. The bout ended with Perry standing victorious.

While the match itself was riveting, Christian Cage's outfit drew a lot of attention from fans. It appears that even Matt Hardy was impressed by the sleeveless Turtleneck sported by Cage, as he took to Twitter to express his appreciation. He also mocked the WWE veteran's loss in the match.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion stated that sleeveless turtlenecks were back in fashion before adding that they've "buried" again, hinting at Cage's Final Burial match.

"Sleeveless turtlenecks are apparently back in 🤷‍♂️ Spoke too soon, they’ve been buried again #AEWRevolution," Hardy wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND



Spoke too soon, they’ve been buried again Sleeveless turtlenecks are apparently back in 🤷🏻‍♂️Spoke too soon, they’ve been buried again #AEWRevolution Sleeveless turtlenecks are apparently back in 🤷🏻‍♂️Spoke too soon, they’ve been buried again #AEWRevolution

It remains to be seen whether Christian Cage will also have a retort in the foreseeable future.

What did you think of the match at Revolution? Sound off in the comments section below!

Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a huge WrestleMania debut here.

Poll : 0 votes