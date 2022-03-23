"He would totally just fit with us" - Matt Hardy names former WWE Superstar as the third Hardy Brother

Matt Hardy and his brother Jeff have teamed together for over two decades now. The siblings began their wrestling journey in the backyards, and eventually moved to WWF in the 90s. From there, the duo would go on to have a legendary career across multiple promotions.

The brothers are now teaming up in All Elite Wrestling. Jeff Hardy recently made his debut in the company during the March 9 episode of Dynamite. Meanwhile, Matt has been a regular feature on AEW programming since 2020.

The Broken One recently appeared in an exclusive interview with Under The Ring, a USA Today podcast. Matt was jokingly asked if any other wrestler could have been a "third Hardy." The star surprisingly chose his old enemy Christian Cage.

"Christian Cage," Matt answered. "We would have put him in his Christian Hardy he would he would totally just fit with us." (H/T: Fightful)

For fans who don't recall, The Hardys had a lengthy feud against Christian Cage and his real-life friend, Edge. The rivals had some of the most memorable matches of the Attitude Era.

Matt Hardy suggested that Jeff "jukes" on the way to the ring during his debut

Brother Nero's debut was enjoyed by fans, as those in attendance roared once the Hardys theme came up. However, several people questioned why Jeff first danced before saving his brother from a beatdown.

During the The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former WWE star revealed that it was Matt Hardy's idea for him to do his signature dance.

"The question for me was... Matt was saying, 'take your time. Do the juke. You're a star. Do it.' 'I can't do that. I'm saving my brother.' I tried to juke and run at the same time. I think it worked out pretty perfectly. It was overwhelming," Jeff Hardy recalled. (H/T: Fightful)

The Hardys will be teaming up with Sting and Darby Allin during tomorrow night's AEW Dynamite to take on the AFO.

Edited by Brandon Nell