"It's out and in the open" - Matt Hardy opens up about The Hardys' contract agreement with AEW

Matt Hardy quickly became a staple in AEW after making his debut in March 2020. Though his All Elite tenure began in front of no fans, he somehow made the most of it.

In 2021 the older Hardy brother was the leader of his own faction, The Hardy Family Office. The 47-year-old took Private Party under his wing and built up a menacing stable. However, like many faction leaders, he was eventually betrayed. Fortunately, his brother Jeff Hardy came to the rescue.

After Jeff's debut, the brothers both appeared on the most recent The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. Matt went into detail on the brothers' contract with AEW as well as the events that transpired:

"There wasn’t a set time of when it was going to happen for sure, and even that day [Jeff] literally didn’t have his travel tools. He couldn’t get on the same flight as me because they were sold out. He had to fly to Tampa, and take a car service down to Fort Myers."

Matt further expressed his relief after the debut was over and done with:

"It was a super chaotic day, and even on that day they were like ‘Okay Matt, you have this contract, we can extend yours. What if we offer Jeff the same thing?’ It was quite an adrenaline rush, I was very happy when we got past that day. Now he is here, he has faded away and classified himself as All Elite. It’s official, we can talk about it, and it’s out in the open." - Hardy said. (53:34)

Matt Hardy disclosed that the Hardy Boyz were once planning a cross-promotional angle with the Young Bucks

During the same podcast, Jeff and Matt Hardy revealed that before jumping to WWE, the Hardys planned to go up against the Young Bucks. At the time, the Hardys were in TNA and the Bucks were at ROH.

"When they say 'what are you excited about in AEW' I'm definitely like 'A cinematic short movie match with the Young Bucks, called two sweet or delete', because man we had so many good ideas when we were kind of envisioning what could happen throughout the match. I mean a super kick party, a lot of deletion, obsolete mules, all that good stuff," Jeff Hardy said. (20:57)

Now that Jeff and Matt are reunited in AEW, the brothers may very likely continue this angle with the Young Bucks.

