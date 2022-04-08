Watch: Matt Hardy pays tribute to his late father during AEW Dynamite  

After emerging victorious in their Tables Tag match against The Butcher and The Blade on this week's AEW Dynamite, The Hardys paid tribute to their late father.

The Hardy brothers have indeed taken the company by storm since Jeff's introduction. They are now likely to face Andrade El Idolo, having defeated everyone else in the stable.

After their victory against The Butcher and The Blade, Matt Hardy addressed the crowd alongside his brother Jeff. The older Hardy revealed that Wednesday night was important to them as it was the first anniversary of their father's passing.

"Thank you so much for being here with us, for having our backs for 29 years. Tonight [it’s] special being here in Boston. One year ago today, our dad passed away. It’s the year anniversary. We are here tonight to celebrate his life. He raised us on his own. People called him a legend, so please indulge in a legend cheer? That will make my night and Jeff’s night. Thank you all so much, enjoy tonight. AEW is kicking a**, let’s go!" Matt Hardy said.

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND Wednesday was the year anniversary of our Dad passing away. I knew this day & week weighed extremely heavy on my brother’s mind & conscience. Thanks for giving us a moment to honor & remember our Father at #AEWDynamite , Boston. Wednesday was the year anniversary of our Dad passing away. I knew this day & week weighed extremely heavy on my brother’s mind & conscience. Thanks for giving us a moment to honor & remember our Father at #AEWDynamite, Boston. https://t.co/ezIsajyV8f

Gilbert Hardy raised his two sons after his wife died from cancer in 1987.

Matt and Jeff Hardy broke into wrestling during the 90s and revolutionized the sport with their extreme risk-taking style.

Matt Hardy is proud of Jeff for altering his finishing move in order to protect himself

Fans took to Twitter after Jeff Hardy delivered his finisher to Marq Quen, pointing out how the move seems to be far more damaging to the receiver than before. In response, Matt Hardy posted a slow-motion video for fans to see the exact point of impact.

After a couple of negative comments, Hardy responded to his own Tweet to clarify that Jeff was now protecting himself, something he had never done before.

The altered finisher has officially been dubbed the "Crouton Bomb," by Jeff Hardy himself. Both brothers are in their 40s, and realistically won't be able to perform the way they did 20 years ago. As such, it's natural that they make alterations to their wrestling technique to keep performing at the highest level.

