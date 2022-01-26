"It's like riding a bike" - Matt Hardy on plans for The Hardy Boyz in 2022

For the first time since 2019, Matt Hardy will be reunited with his brother Jeff Hardy at a Big Time Wrestling event on March 12. However, it might not be the only time fans see The Hardy Boyz in action in 2022.

Jeff was one of the many superstars released by WWE in 2021. The former world champion was sent home after acting strangely at a live event in Texas. He reportedly refused rehab offered by the company, resulting in his dismissal.

AEW star Matt Hardy thought WWE acted rather hastily in releasing his brother, claiming he has never been better. With this in mind, Matt was recently asked if there are any plans for The Hardy Boyz in 2022 on the Wrestling Perspective podcast.

"When it comes to myself and Jeff teaming up, being the Hardy Boyz, it's like riding a bike... I've literally been there since this guy was born. We know each other inside and out and it's going to be fun. Jeff's excitement and passion for wrestling has been so renewed now that he has this new horizon in front of him... Without going too much into detail, I'm very excited to where 2022 is going to take the Hardy Boyz. I feel it's going to be a great year for Matt and Jeff," said Matt. (H/T Fightful)

Since leaving WWE in 2020, Matt has been a part of the AEW roster and has enjoyed an on-screen role as a wrestler and the "Hardy Family Office leader."

Matt Hardy welcomed a new member to his AEW stable

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Hardy welcomed Andrade El Idolo to the HFO, as 51% shareholder. By doing this, Matt will still technically have control of the "board of directors," while Andrade can make moves in the Latin American market.

From an in-ring perspective, it's a brilliant business move from Hardy, as Andrade has been undefeated in his last 3 AEW matches. The former NXT Champion's last defeat came at the hands of Cody Rhodes in a street fight.

Jeff's 90-day non-compete clause in his WWE contract will expire in March, allowing him to work wherever he wants. Will he end up in AEW with his brother? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

