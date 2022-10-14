WATCH: Popular champions in AEW prank Matt Hardy with a surprise gift after monumental achievement in wrestling career 

Matt Hardy recently reached a significant milestone in pro wrestling as he completed 30 years in the business. In celebration of this remarkable achievement, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed played a prank on Hardy.

During his storied career, The Broken One has featured in numerous memorable storylines and won championships across different promotions. He is currently signed to AEW alongside his brother and tag team partner Jeff Hardy.

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former TNA Heavyweight Champion celebrated completing 30 years in professional wrestling. Meanwhile, The Acclaimed thanked Hardy for being an inspiration, as Anthony Bowens mentioned how he grew up watching The Hardys.

"Max [Caster] and I want to congratulate you on 30 years in the business. That’s absolutely insane for me it’s super special because I was a huge Hardy Boys fan growing up. I loved you, I loved Jeff [Hardy]. I still love you and it’s an honor to call you a friend, it’s an honor to call you a co-worker,” Anthony Bowens said. [52:58 - 53:13]

Max Caster then pointed to a pickup truck mockingly and mentioned that The Acclaimed got Hardy a Toyota Tundra. He added that the legend could pick it up at the Toyota showroom in Charlotte, North Carolina.

You can watch The Acclaimed's prank on Hardy in the video below:

Jungle Boy and many other wrestlers congratulated Matt Hardy

During the same podcast, numerous fellow wrestlers congratulated the former WWE United States Champion on his iconic achievement.

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy also had some kind words for the veteran. He said:

“Hello Matt, congratulating you on 30 years of shenanigans and adventures, and a great career. I’m glad I’ve been able to be a part of some of it and I’m looking forward to 30 more,” Jungle Boy said. [49:30 - 49:40]

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND I’ve always had a strained relationship with Christian Cage, but I was being sincere in my apology to Jungle Boy following our #AEWDynamite collision. I’ve always had a strained relationship with Christian Cage, but I was being sincere in my apology to Jungle Boy following our #AEWDynamite collision. https://t.co/iEoHCvxuNZ

The podcast episode also featured congratulatory messages from popular stars like Brody King, Dan Hausen, and AEW TNT Champion Wardlow.

