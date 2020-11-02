Matt Hardy's career in AEW has not been the best. Ever since he joined AEW in the middle of a pandemic, things have not gone too well for him. Other than his injuries, Matt Hardy's momentum was halted several times. Matt Hardy is currently set to face Sammy Guevara at AEW: Full Gear in an Elite Deletion Match.

Ahead of the pay-per-view event, this could be the conclusion of a long and rather bloody feud between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara. In reply to a recent Tweet about AEW: Full Gear, Matt replied and promised that his Elite Deletion Match would be something that everyone saw and would attract everyone's attention and would 'shock' everyone.

"I can promise all the @AEW fans this - The #EliteDELETION is gonna leave people talking & in shock. I’m gonna kill it & rock #AEWFullGear & redeem the shortcomings from my #AEWAllOut battle."

Matt Hardy set for rematch with Sammy Guevara after AEW All Out

Matt Hardy also talked about redeeming his AEW All Out match, where he had faced Sammy Guevara, but there was an accident. During the Broken Rules Match between Sammy Guevara and Hardy, Matt fell badly from a raised platform and his head missed the table, hitting the concrete floor.

As a result, he appeared to have suffered a concussion, but the match was allowed to continue, nonetheless. This attracted a lot of criticism, as the fan appeared to be stopped before restarting. The doctor had cleared Hardy, but it was later revealed that he had to be taken to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a concussion, according to his wife, Reby Hardy.

Reby Hardy would appear with Matt Hardy at the next AEW Dynamite where Matt revealed that he would be taking his time away from AEW for a while so that he could recover and then return when he was healthier.

Now, with Hardy set to face Sammy Guevara at AEW Full Gear, he has claimed that the match will 'shock' people. Hopefully the match has a safer conclusion this time.