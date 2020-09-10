Matt Hardy reacts to his excellent AEW Dynamite promo

All of the pro wrestling world was concerned about Matt Hardy after AEW All Out. The bump he took when his head hit the cement floor could have been far worse, but his appearance on AEW Dynamite seemed to alleviate those fears.

More importantly, Matt's wife Reby was in attendance with their newborn to cheer him, as did the fans in attendance. Hardy gave a promo that seemed to put things in perspective.

Matt Hardy meant every word he said on AEW Dynamite

Matt Hardy came out to fans screaming his name as they seemed to be thrilled to learn that he's okay. In the Pandemic Era, this live audience is something of a rarity.

The crowd breaks out in @MATTHARDYBRAND chants as he begins talking 👏 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/TDmH9whezj — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 10, 2020

Hardy said that he suffered a scary fall at All Out and it frightened several people. He also noted that he was overwhelmed by the fans' concern for his safety and well being, and also said that he's expected to make a "100%" full recovery after several medical tests.

Hardy apologised to his wife, family and the fans for taking risks and putting himself in harm's way on Saturday Night. He also said that the Broken Rules match wasn't what he envisioned, and his feud with Sammy Guevara is over.

Hardy then stated that it was time for him to get back to getting healthy:

"I'm going to get healthy. When I'm cleared, I'm going to get back in this ring. Start wrestling matches. Start winning matches. I want to get ranked. It's time for Matt Hardy to chase his first AEW Championship."

Hardy thanked the fans and said without them; he would not be where he is. On Twitter, he responded to a fan and said that he meant every word of it.

Thank you. I meant it all. — MATTHEW HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 10, 2020

There's no timeline as to when Matt Hardy will return. Hopefully, it will be sooner rather than later.

