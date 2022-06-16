Matt Hardy reacts to the tag team title match from AEW Dynamite

AEW star Matt Hardy reacted to the main event on the latest edition of Dynamite between The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express for the AEW Tag Team Titles.

The four men competed in a ladder match, where The Young Bucks ended up walking out as new champions.

Matt Hardy, who was supposed to be in the match with his brother Jeff Hardy before the latter got arrested, tweeted his disappointment about not being in the ring. However, he did make a promise to his fans.

Check out Matt Hardy's tweet below:

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND Watching this #AEWDynamite Ladder Match between @youngbucks #JurassicExpress very closely. I’m very disappointed I’m not in this match in front of this fantastic STL crowd. I promise I’ll bounce back. Watching this #AEWDynamite Ladder Match between @youngbucks & #JurassicExpress very closely. I’m very disappointed I’m not in this match in front of this fantastic STL crowd. I promise I’ll bounce back.

Matt was justifiably disappointed as it was rumored that The Hardys were initially meant to win and go on one last run as Tag Team Champions in a major company.

Will The Hardys ever reach the mountain top in AEW? Only time will tell.

Matt Hardy will be without his brother at AAA's TripleMania this weekend

To celebrate the company's 30th anniversary, Mexico's AAA is hosting three TripleMania events in 2022, with the second scheduled for June 18 in Tijuana.

The original plan was for The Hardys to face the team of Dragon Lee & Dralisitico. However, due to Jeff's arrest on June 13, 2022, Matt will be teaming up with a new partner at the event.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers AAA has confirmed that Matt Hardy will be at #TriplemaniaXXX this Saturday with a surprise tag team partner. AAA has confirmed that Matt Hardy will be at #TriplemaniaXXX this Saturday with a surprise tag team partner. https://t.co/IOAdxzFfdE

Many believed the match would be pulled from the show. However, the company insisted on Matt teaming up with someone different and having the match stay on the card.

Matt won't be the only AEW star appearing on the show. Both Penta Oscuro (also known as Pentagon Jr.) and Rey Fenix will be wrestling. Who will be Matt Hardy's partner? Tune into AAA TripleMania to find out!

