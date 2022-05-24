"The greatest spectacle" - Matt Hardy makes a bold claim about infamous AEW match

Matt Hardy recently posted an old footage, sharing interesting thoughts on his involvement as 'Broken Matt' in the first-ever Stadium Stampede match in AEW.

The Stadium Stampede match first took place at Double or Nothing 2020 at the peak of the pandemic era, with the match being held at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. The bout was a cinematic one involving five wrestlers on two teams, making it a ten-man tag team contest.

Taking to Twitter, Hardy uploaded some highlights featuring himself, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), and Hangman Page. Their team faced The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz) at the Jacksonville Jaguars' home stadium.

Matt then posted a tweet saying that their Stadium Stampede match was the greatest spectacle during the pandemic era:

"2 years ago today, says the 'net.. The greatest spectacle to come out of the empty arena pandemic era, #StadiumStampede 2020!"

Check out the throwback footage below:

Both teams utilized the Jaguars stadium in the best way possible, but Hardy's team prevailed. Omega executed a One-Winged Angel on Guevara from the seats all the way to the platform, securing the win.

No stadium stampede at this year's Double or Nothing; Matt Hardy to have a dream match

At 2021 Double or Nothing, The Inner Circle went up against The Pinnacle (MJF, Wardlow, FTR, and Shawn Spears) in another Stadium Stampede match. The bout was held in the same stadium but made its way to Daily's Place. Sammy Guevara sealed the deal for The Inner Circle as he hit Spears with a 630 senton.

However, this year, there will be no Stadium Stampede match as it was replaced by an "Anarchy in the Arena" match. Chris Jericho's new stable, Jericho Appreciation Society (Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, and Matt Minard), will go up against Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz.

Meanwhile, Matt Hardy will join his brother Jeff Hardy to face his old pals, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), in a dream tag team match, for the first time in AEW.

With Stadium Stampede gone, it will be interesting to see what the new Anarchy in the Arena match will look like. Meanwhile, fans look forward to witnessing The Hardys reigniting their ROH rivalry with the Jacksons.

