Matt Hardy references iconic WWE faction from the Attitude Era on AEW Dynamite

Matt Hardy had a challenge this week on AEW Dynamite
Shubhajit Deb
Modified Sep 15, 2022 07:42 AM IST

Darby Allin's extreme stunts caught the attention of former WWE Star Matt Hardy, who had a few choice words for the young star on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

On this week's show, fans were treated to snippets of Darby's stunts at the Nitro Circus Tour. The segment then saw Matt Hardy clapping for the young star. He further referenced his own days as one of the original members of Team Xtreme, which consisted of Jeff Hardy and Lita.

The Broken One stated that he was refocused in AEW. In an attempt to climb back to the top, he challenged Darby to a match this Friday on Rampage.

After an incredible display of extreme athleticism at @NitroCircus tour, Matt Hardy challenges Darby Allin to a match this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage! Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS https://t.co/2Dl6ZcuC0c

Darby has always been one of the most daring wrestlers on Tony Khan's roster. He also employs a rather reckless style in his matches. His frequent tope suicidas have even led to him being referred to as the Human Missile by commentators.

Terriple tope suicida de Darby Allin. Un balazo#AEWDynamite https://t.co/0J5KcOWF8C

As of now, it remains to be seen who will prevail in their match later this week.

Who do you think will win between Matt Hardy and Darby Allin on Rampage? Sound off in the comments below!

