Matt Hardy references iconic WWE faction from the Attitude Era on AEW Dynamite

Darby Allin's extreme stunts caught the attention of former WWE Star Matt Hardy, who had a few choice words for the young star on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

On this week's show, fans were treated to snippets of Darby's stunts at the Nitro Circus Tour. The segment then saw Matt Hardy clapping for the young star. He further referenced his own days as one of the original members of Team Xtreme, which consisted of Jeff Hardy and Lita.

The Broken One stated that he was refocused in AEW. In an attempt to climb back to the top, he challenged Darby to a match this Friday on Rampage.

Darby has always been one of the most daring wrestlers on Tony Khan's roster. He also employs a rather reckless style in his matches. His frequent tope suicidas have even led to him being referred to as the Human Missile by commentators.

As of now, it remains to be seen who will prevail in their match later this week.

