"Rotten in the long scheme of things" – Matt Hardy reflects on segment on AEW Dynamite

Matt Hardy debuted in AEW with too much fanfare, but how it happened was far from well-received. The former WWE Tag Team Champion reflected on his debut in a recent interview.

Matt Hardy portrayed the Broken gimmick when he first showed up in AEW. However, it was AEW's first-ever empty arena show, and the debut fell flat. Fans were far from delighted, and the whole segment involving a drone and teleportation fell flat.

Speaking to Bleacher Report, the part-owner of AHFO reflected on the segment:

"It was definitely going to end up being AEW eventually. There were different ideas I had about doing other stuff in IMPACT or whatever, even in the NWA, and I spoke with all of those people at the end of my WWE deal. But the pandemic had hit and then we were just kind of stuck. The world was frozen and we didn't know what this virus was going to be and everything was so limited in what you were going to do. I debuted 'Broken' Matt Hardy on the first-ever empty arena pandemic show for AEW, which was rotten in the long scheme of things but it is what it is. In this business, you take whatever you have to work with and you make the most out of it."

Matt Hardy wants to work with Jeff Hardy in AEW

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND It’s time to cement our legacy as the greatest tag team to ever do it. It’s time to cement our legacy as the greatest tag team to ever do it. https://t.co/n8GOrWrXNg

Matt Hardy believes the AEW tag team division is overflowing with talent, and The Hardy Boyz could have several great matches with a lot of teams:

"We've gone long enough without teaming that there's all these fresh matchups out there and there's so many great tag teams in the world. The tag team division is jam-packed and overflowing. If we end up doing something at AEW, I think that'd be very cool, too."

The prospect of seeing The Hardy Boyz against The Young Bucks, Lucha Brothers, Jurassic Express, FTR, House of Black, Darby Allin & Sting, etc. is a treat for all fans. Hopefully, we get to witness all these matches soon.

