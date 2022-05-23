Matt Hardy reflects on the 28th anniversary of his WWE Raw debut

Matt Hardy has wrestled in numerous wrestling promotions across his nearly 30-year career. However, it all officially started with his first televised wrestling bout on WWE RAW back in 1994, which the star recently shared on Twitter.

From 1994 to 1998, the AEW star performed as a jobber for WWE. The star's first bout as a jobber was against WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff. Matt and Jeff were eventually signed to WWE, officially becoming The Hardy Boyz in 1998.

Matt Hardy took to Twitter to share a brief clip of himself facing the future WWE Hall of Famer without his signature long hair:

"8 years ago today, says the 'net. I made my TV debut on a live RAW."

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND 28 years ago today, says the 'net.

I made my TV debut on a live Raw. 28 years ago today, says the 'net.I made my TV debut on a live Raw. https://t.co/fmk6hYbOF3

Currently, The Hardys are licking their wounds after Jeff lost to Adam Cole during the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The brothers were then attacked by Cole and The Young Bucks, which might lead to a face-off between the two teams.

Matt Hardy revealed that The Hardys aim to become AEW World Tag Team Champions

During Matt Hardy's recent appearance on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the AEW star said The Hardys want to cement their legacy in AEW:

"Our goal here in AEW is to cement our legacy. The first business we want to conduct is winning the AEW World Tag Team Championship." (H/T : WrestlingInc)

The Hardys will likely have to go through more than just The Young Bucks. With FTR, Lucha Bros., reDRagon, and more in the division, The Hardys might have an uphill battle.

The brothers can set their eyes on the championship scene now that the duo will likely be wrestling side-by-side again after Jeff's unfortunate loss.

