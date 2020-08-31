Matt Hardy is a man who has been in the wrestling business for a long time. In AEW, he is continuing his evolution not only as a performer but also as a mentor.

Hardy spoke with Chris Van Vliet, who asked him about his current role in AEW. Hardy says that AEW has been rewarding due to the creative liberty he has and imparting knowledge to the young talent in the company like Private Party.

Matt Hardy is telling Private Party in AEW what Michael Hayes told him in WWE

Hardy says that the knowledge he is imparting towards Private Party is the same advice he was given to him by Michael Hayes in WWE. Fans will recall that Hayes served as an on-screen manager for The Hardy Boyz back in the Attitude Era. He said:

"The lesson those guys really need to work on and I always think that it's going to be a work in progress for these first few years is that they need to remember like they can do all these amazing cool high spots and tag team maneuvers but they have to let fans know that we are gritty athletes who can fight and we can scrap and we're tough and that's kind of like of what you have to show people. You have to show him that you have that vicious streak, that mean streak. You have to let know that you can fight."

You can watch the video at 1:30 in the video below

Essentially, Matt Hardy brings the fact that fans should generally be fearful of them as performers, in the sense that they wouldn't want to get into the ring with them. Matt Hardy insists that believability is necessary to enhance their characters, and it is what he is working on with Private Party.

You can watch the video segment at 4:30 in the video below