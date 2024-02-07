Matt Hardy reveals details regarding WWE locker room culture during his tenure

AEW star Matt Hardy recently revealed some intriguing details regarding the culture that prevailed in the WWE locker room when he was there.

The former tag team champion gained prominence in the Stamford-based promotion alongside his brother, Jeff Hardy, as a part of the Hardy Boyz. The duo spent years in the company before parting ways a few years ago.

On the recent edition of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the veteran recalled the culture in WWE to be "malicious" back in the day, unlike today, where everyone would help each other out to prevail in the business.

“I would even probably use a stronger adjective than contentious. There were some times the culture was malicious. Really bad… Not a lot of people, especially with the mentality people have in this day and age, and [I’m] not saying that in a bad way, just people are much more caring and giving and open, and willing to help everyone out and give everyone chances and opportunities, right?

He even spoke about when he and Jeff just started in WWE.

“But the culture when we first came in, the way they would bring you in and haze you and test you and do things to you to make you earn your place in that dressing room. You had to earn a seat, you had to earn a locker in that dressing room. It was… there were some things that I saw done over the course of my first few years which… people would be arrested for nowadays. It was a different business,” Hardy said. [H/T EWrestlingNews]

Matt Hardy inducted an AEW star into the Hardy Boyz team

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy had a long run as the dynamic Hardy Boyz, wrestling for various promotions and winning multiple titles. However, they recently inducted a new member of Team Xtreme.

The star in question is Mark Briscoe. The Hardys have a rich history, with Mark and his brother, the late Jay Briscoe, competing against each other in companies like OMEGA and ROH. Moreover, they even picked up a victory over Butcher, the Blade, and Kip Sabian on the first Rampage of 2024.

So Hardys aligning themselves with Mark could be their start in the AEW trios division and possibly going after the World Trios Championship. Therefore, it would be interesting to see how this new partnership unfolds for the Hardy Boyz.

