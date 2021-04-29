Matt Hardy lists his dream AEW opponents 

AEW star Matt Hardy isn't close to slowing down his in-ring career, and there are plenty of wrestlers he wants to square off with soon.

If Hardy's performance against TNT Champion Darby Allin a few weeks ago is any indication, he can still go against some of the best in the wrestling business.

In a recent Q/A session on his Twitter, Matt Hardy was asked about his dream AEW opponents. Hardy responded by listing some of the most talented performers in Tony Khan's promotion.

"Kenny Omega, MJF, Orange Cassidy, Jungle Boy, Wardlow," tweeted Hardy.

It would be amazing to see a legend like Matt Hardy tangle with some of the most promising rising stars in pro wrestling today.

So far, some of the younger crop of talent in AEW, like Darby Allin and The Private Party, have hugely benefited from working with Hardy. Similarly, the likes of Jungle Boy and Wardlow can learn some of the business's vital tricks under his utilage.

Matt Hardy is currently leading his own stable in AEW

Ever since Matt Hardy dropped the Broken Hardy gimmick in AEW, he has seemed like a rejuvenated performer. His new Big Money Matt persona has brought him new-found relevance in Tony Khan's promotion.

His stable "Hardy Family Office" has already made its presence felt during his feud with Hangman Page and TNT Champion Darby Allin.

The stable is currently active on AEW: Dark and Dark Elevation, but they could soon find their way to Dynamite if Hardy begins feuding with any of his dream opponents.

Whom would you like to see Matt Hardy square off in the future? Do you think he can still contend for the AEW Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.