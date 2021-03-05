"My goal is to do as much as I can to legitimately help teach them" - Matt Hardy reveals what he hopes to achieve in AEW

Matt Hardy is one of the greatest wrestlers in the history of professional wrestling. The veteran has close to 30 years of experience in the business and is now currently signed to AEW. Hardy came to the promotion with hopes of imparting his knowledge to the younger generation of wrestlers.

Hardy made his debut in March last year and since joining AEW has had several high-profile matches. However, some of his best work has been with younger AEW performers including Sammy Guevara and Private Party.

In an interview with Asbury Park Press, Matt Hardy revealed that one of the main reasons he signed with AEW is so that he could work with the up-and-coming talent in the company, saying:

"My goal is to do as much as I can to legitimately help teach them and help them learn, but also give them the rub from the two decades of television experience I have as well."

Matt Hardy also opened up about his character. He debuted as a babyface character when he first came to AEW and now works as a heel. Hardy believes that the way he interacts with the company's talent also changes with his character:

"I feel like as a babyface, I wanted to try and work with (the young talent) on the same level but I think physically, because I’m older, it’s kind of tough for me to do that. I think I’m in a much better role where I can be the heel, the guy who isn’t afraid to get booed or the guy who doesn’t have to keep up with them and can work a different style that suits me better."

Private Party.. It’s time for you two to shine in @AEWrestling.



P.S. - Don’t call me Michael Hayes.



MH pic.twitter.com/ggcXzmF52i — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 12, 2020

Big Money Matt is making full use of his time with AEW and is elevating the young talent in the company. He is currently enjoying his time as Private Party's manager and somtimes in-ring partner and is trying to take the team to the next level.

What is next for Matt Hardy?

Matt Hardy is set to work with yet another one of AEW's talented younger wrestlers in "Hangman" Adam Page. The 29-year-old will take on Big Money Matt at AEW Revolution on Sunday and will be looking to make a big impact.

Advertisement

The match will be a Big Money Match, where the loser will pay the winner 100 percent of their first-quarter earnings.

Big Money Matt was tricked into signing this contract and will do anything in his power to win the match. Who do you think will come out on top between Matt Hardy and Adam Page? Let us know down below.