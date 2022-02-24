"Going to be rare" – Top AEW star reveals plans with Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy is reportedly AEW-bound, and Matt Hardy has exciting plans with his brother. The Hardy Boyz will reunite for some dates on the independent circuit, and Matt gave more insight into what the future might hold for them.

Jeff Hardy was released from WWE a few months back and, since then, rumors have been rampant about The Charismatic Enigma joining AEW. While it feels inevitable, it's still not a done deal as he runs his non-compete clause down.

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND It’s time to cement our legacy as the greatest tag team to ever do it. It’s time to cement our legacy as the greatest tag team to ever do it. https://t.co/n8GOrWrXNg

Speaking to Bleacher Report, Matt Hardy shed more light on what the future holds for the former WWE Tag Team Champions:

"Jeff and I both made that deal to each other: we want to end our careers the way we began our careers. We're getting the opportunity to do that now as all of the planets have aligned. I'm really excited for how 2022 is going to turn out for the Hardys. It's going to be a great year and we're very excited to be teaming again and having some first-time matches, which is going to be rare. We've gone long enough without teaming that there's all these fresh matchups out there and there's so many great tag teams in the world. The AEW tag team division is jam-packed and overflowing. If we end up doing something at AEW, I think that'd be very cool, too."

AEW's Matt Hardy would like to bring an old gimmick back with Jeff Hardy

Matt Hardy's 'Broken' gimmick garnered a lot of praise from fans. He'd like to revive that gimmick with Jeff Hardy as Brother Nero:

"I definitely think when we start this era of teaming with one another, it's going to be a basic Matt and Jeff Hardy, the Hardys that you remember working in our up-to-date styles. But if something did happen where we could do a 'Broken' Matt and Brother Nero thing, I think he'd love to do it as well. He loved the hell out of it also, he really enjoyed doing the Brother Nero thing and he really embraced it. As they say in the wrestling business, never say never."

The Hardy Boyz in AEW would be exciting for fans. The possibilities are endless as they could face Lucha Brothers, FTR, Young Bucks, and Jurassic Express in thrilling matches.

