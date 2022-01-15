"Triple H was all over those guys" - Matt Hardy reveals how top AEW faction almost signed with WWE

Matt Hardy recently revealed that Triple H was extremely interested in bringing members of The Elite to WWE. This took place before the inception of AEW as a company.

Matt Hardy was a part of WWE in 2018 when The Elite were free agents after severing ties with all previous employers. Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, Hangman Page and The Young Bucks were looking for the next step in their careers and WWE looked to be the next logical step before the existence of AEW.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “Everyone else was getting [$150,000] to start. He's already offering us $500,000 each guaranteed. I'm going, 'what!' Right then, we knew our street value.”



- Matt Jackson on WWE’s offer to the Young Bucks “Everyone else was getting [$150,000] to start. He's already offering us $500,000 each guaranteed. I'm going, 'what!' Right then, we knew our street value.”- Matt Jackson on WWE’s offer to the Young Bucks https://t.co/DaXajVH99a

Speaking on his "Extreme Life" podcast, the former WWE Superstar spoke openly about how eager Triple H was to bring members of The Elite into WWE, and in Hangman Page's case, NXT.

"I didn’t talk to Adam Page, I did talk to the Young Bucks a lot because they were also in negotiations," said Matt Hardy. WWE was trying to get all these guys (...) Triple H was all over those guys (...) They offered these guys a ton of money (...) because they really wanted to secure them."

Staying on the topic of Hangman Page, Hardy stated that Page would have been very valuable to NXT and to the main roster if given the opportunity.

"I think he would have been extremely interesting in NXT and I have confidence he would have probably done okay on the main roster too if given a fair opportunity. You never know there it’s a guessing game, it’s a crap shoot in this day and age." Hardy continued.

Matt Hardy would follow The Elite to AEW

After becoming frustrated with his position in WWE, Matt Hardy would eventually find his way to AEW.

Hardy teamed up with The Elite at the 2020 "Double or Nothing" pay-per-view to take on The Inner Circle in the first ever "Stadium Stampede" match. It would turn out to be a true highlight the echelon of cinematic matches that took place during the pandemic.

Hardy has been a valued member of the All Elite Wrestling roster since his debut, and continues to be a valuable commodity on and off screen to this day.

