Matt Hardy reveals what he wants from AEW for himself and others

AEW veteran Matt Hardy recently spoke about the things he wants from the company which would be to elevate young talent within the promotion.

The former United States Champion Matt Hardy took the current storyline between MJF and Adam Cole as an example and praised Tony Khan for the creative success of All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy revealed that he would like to see the inclusion of more vignettes in storylines:

"Personally, that's my tick. Once again, I don't own the company, I'm not paying the bills, so at the end of the day, it's just my opinion when it's all said and done. But I think if you look back at the stuff MJF and Adam Cole did, extremely entertaining vignettes, an interesting relationship, and it left you wanting to tune in because you're not sure where it's going to go next."

He continued:

"I think that's the perfect synergy for taking a couple of characters — and both of them were perfect in the roles, right — and letting something play out where the story is what sucks the people in. And then when you have a great match on top of that, that's the icing on the cake."

Matt Hardy praises AEW star Swerve Strickland

AEW star Swerve Strickland has been getting praised by a lot of fans including fellow AEW star Matt Hardy.

Speaking on his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former WWE star praised Swerve Strickland for being dependable and stated that he deserves a great spot in All Elite Wrestling.

"Swerve is a guy that I would vouch for. I think he's a guy that deserves to have a great spot in AEW and build around that guy, let him be one of the building blocks of the company. I think he's got a great look, I think he has a great personality. He's just a good guy overall. He's very dependable. I think that's a very important part," Matt Hardy said. (H/t Fightful)

Hardy believes Swerve will become a World Champion in a year or two:

"Also, just the fact that he is black, that helps as well, because it's very important now, especially in this day of equity and equality, that we have as many different faces and different-looking individuals that we can get the best opportunities, and he is a guy that's totally deserving of it. Not even because of any other reason other than he's a bada*s, kick-a*s athlete, and a good human being. I think if he continues on this trajectory he's currently on, I think within a year-and-a-half, there's a great chance of him being the AEW World Champion," Hardy added. (H/t Fightful)

