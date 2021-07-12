Matt Hardy reveals how he wants to be remembered after he retires from professional wrestling

AEW star Matt Hardy recently revealed that he wants to create a lasting legacy when he hangs up his boots.

Being a 29-year veteran of the professional wrestling business, Matt Hardy has achieved everything there is to offer. He started the legendary tag-team with his real-life brother Jeff Hardy, collectively known as the Hardy Boyz. All totaled between WWE, TNA/Impact, and ROH, Hardy has held 21 total championships. Despite the noteworthy accolades that would automatically rank him among the best wrestlers of all time, Matt Hardy has decided how he wants people to remember him.

Speaking on his Twitch stream, Matt Hardy stated that he wants to be called one of the best tag teams of all time alongside his brother Jeff Hardy. On top of that, Matt Hardy wants to be known as the most passionate wrestler in history:

"When my career comes to a close, I want Matt Hardy to be remembered as the most passionate wrestler in the history of pro wrestling. No one has that as of right now, and no I really want to. I feel like I want to be remembered as one half of one of the top tag teams of all time, I feel like myself and Jeff, we really broke lot of ground, and we broke a lot of barriers, especially for smaller guys and I feel like we introduced a lot of new concepts between the ladders and the tables and the chairs. So I just hope people look back and go wow, Matt Hardy was really passionate, and he was courageous and fearless, not in the way necessarily of taking bumps and and crazy risks like my brother did but as far as from a creative aspect," Matt Hardy said.

From my July 5th #AMA stream on https://t.co/DfLX9XnkXr - I answer this question, "HOW DO YOU WANT TO BE REMEMBERED WHEN YOUR CAREER COMES TO A CLOSE?"



Watch the entire AMA here- https://t.co/bA7Dy7ugU5 pic.twitter.com/FXKdDlbXGn — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 10, 2021

Matt Hardy's statement couldn't have been more agreeable when he said Hardy Boyz brought innovation into the tag-team division. If or when the time comes for his retirement, he would have already cemented his legacy as one of the all-time greats.

Matt Hardy faces Christian Cage this week at Fyter Fest

The Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite will be a must-see event, as longtime rivals Matt Hardy and Christian Cage collide this week to settle their month-long beef.

The company has dubbed this match - 23 years in the making. Both men have fought against each other in different promotions, but in AEW, it would be a completely different vibe.

It is hard to predict who will have the last laugh in the end. Regardless, the contest will be a banger.

